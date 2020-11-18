Trexquant Investment LP Invests $941,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 243.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.68. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.