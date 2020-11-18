Trexquant Investment LP Invests $960,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

