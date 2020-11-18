Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,473 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.