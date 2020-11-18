Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MAXIMUS by 97.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

