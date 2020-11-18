Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 10,919 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 61,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $13,674,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,829.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

