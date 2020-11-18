Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 19,908 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $22,308,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $7,265,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 198.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

