Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 21,140 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.