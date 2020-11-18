Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,545 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 55.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 255.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

USNA stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,192 shares of company stock valued at $48,672,359 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.