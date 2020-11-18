Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 22,077 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

