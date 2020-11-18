Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,710 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

