Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,559 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 62.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.