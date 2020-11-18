Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GMS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

