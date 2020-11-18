Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $55,000.

VOX opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $113.68.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

