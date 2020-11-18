Trexquant Investment LP Takes $889,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

