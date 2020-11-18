Trexquant Investment LP Takes $902,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,994,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 407,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 138,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDE stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

