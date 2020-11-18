Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.72 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

