Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 369,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.