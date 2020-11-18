Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

