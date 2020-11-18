Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $13.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCNGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.