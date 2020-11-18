TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 519 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriNet Group stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

