Truist Reiterates Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

