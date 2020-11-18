Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. UBS Group increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MD opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

