UBS Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE opened at $17.00 on Monday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

