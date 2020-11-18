Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNS. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

TSE:UNS opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

