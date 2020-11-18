Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.52% from the stock’s current price.

UNIEF stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.