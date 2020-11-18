United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Creative Planning raised its position in United Rentals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 44,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $217.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

