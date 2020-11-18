Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $40,088,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 127,089 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.75.

NYSE:MTN opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.