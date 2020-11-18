Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

