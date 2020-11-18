ValuEngine Downgrades VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) to Sell

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $155.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

