ValuEngine Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to “Hold”

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Insiders sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 960,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 317.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 132,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

