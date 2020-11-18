ValuEngine Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $8,920,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.