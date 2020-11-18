Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 802 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $18,157.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 25 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $512.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $93,646.50.

VVV stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 156,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

