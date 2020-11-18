Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $202.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

