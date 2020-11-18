Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,702,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $144.42.

