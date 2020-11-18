ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

