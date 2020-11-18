Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.