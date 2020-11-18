Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.68 ($180.80) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.68. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

