Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €153.68 ($180.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

