Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €181.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €181.00 ($212.94) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €153.68 ($180.80) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

