Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 78,757 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,884,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

