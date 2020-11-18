Wells Fargo & Company Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $7.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

