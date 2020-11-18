Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,007,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 90.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 13.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

