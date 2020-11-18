William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

RVLV opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934,366 shares of company stock worth $153,245,817. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

