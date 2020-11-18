William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $32,240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invitae by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,427 shares of company stock valued at $988,898 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

