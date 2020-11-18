Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.88% of Wolverine World Wide worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

