WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) PT Raised to $14.75 at BMO Capital Markets

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.25 to $14.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

