Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.