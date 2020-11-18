Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,424. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,609 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.