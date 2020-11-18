Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Dover stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

