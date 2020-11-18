Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Sell

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

